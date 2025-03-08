Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's break-up has left their fans heartbroken. The Lust Stories 2 couple parted ways right when their followers were expecting them to announce their wedding. From social media PDA to attending events together; the two were inseparable. At a time when the two seemed to be madly-in-love, the news of their breakup left everyone taken aback.

To remain friends

Tamannaah and Vijay reportedly parted ways a few weeks ago and are not looking at reconciliation. "Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma parted ways weeks ago as a couple but they plan to remain good friends. Both have been working hard in their respective schedules," a Pinkvilla report stated.

Marriage reason behind breakup?

And now, a latest report has revealed what came in between the couple and drifted them apart. A report in Siasat Daily has said that it was "marriage" that made the couple split. While Tammy wanted to settle down, Vijay Varma didn't want to take the leap as yet. The report further added that the couple started having "frequent disagreements" over marriage plans.

On unconditional love

Amid their separation news, the Himmatwala actress has spoken about how love should be unconditional.

"I think people confuse between what love is and what a relationship is. The moment it is conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job, it's how you feel for someone," she said in a podcast.

"The moment you have expectations, you want people to do what you want them to be doing, then that's just a business transaction. I've realised if I have to love someone, I need to let them free, to be who they are," Bhatia further added.