Bollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia, known for her impeccable sartorial choices, amped up the glam quotient as she walked the runway at the ongoing India Couture Week 2025 in New Delhi on Wednesday. She turned muse for designer Rahul Mishra and donned two looks. The actor looked stunning post her drastic weight loss transformation, which left fans wowed.

For her first look, Tamannaah wore a hand-embroidered ensemble featuring intricate floral patterns and shimmering sequins that changed hues with every step.

She looked like a vision in a white lehenga for her second appearance, which she paired with a matching halter-neck blouse.

However, netizens had mixed reactions to her walk and outfit. Many slammed her for her awkward walk and felt she failed to carry the poise and elegance that the beautiful outfit demanded. A section of social media users also expressed disappointment over her weight loss, saying that her once-voluptuous and lustrous figure was missing.

A user wrote, "Not exactly @dietsabya, she's lost a lot of weight since Aaj ki Raat.."

Another wrote, "She has lost a lot of weight.."

The third one said, "Bollywood is on Ozempic.."

The 'Becoming Love' collection features intricate craftsmanship and a rich narrative inspired by Sufism. It explores the seven stages of love, known as maqamat of ishq, with each piece reflecting a different phase.

"Traversing these seven stages, we gather hue and form along the way, moving ultimately towards a profound stillness," the show note explained.

Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia has been making headlines amid breakup rumors with Vijay Varma. As per reports, the couple parted ways a few months ago.

Tamannaah and Vijay began dating in 2022 and were seen together in Sujoy Ghosh's segment of Netflix's Lust Stories 2, which premiered in June 2023. After months of speculation, Tamannaah finally confirmed their relationship in an interview with Film Companion in June 2023.

About Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's love story

The couple was first spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa, which led people to speculate about their relationship. Rumors intensified when they announced their collaboration in the OTT series, Lust Stories 2. However, Vijay later clarified that they did not start dating while working on the project.

While speaking to Tanmay Bhat on a YouTube channel, Vijay explained that Lust Stories 2 acted as a "cupid" for them, but their real-life love story began afterwards. He shared that they had planned a wrap-up party for the project, but it never materialised as expected—only four people showed up. On that day, he realised he wanted to spend more time with Tamannaah and expressed his feelings to her. It took nearly 20–25 days after that for their first date to happen.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Luke Coutinho, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her perspective on love and relationships.

The actress said, "I think people often confuse love with relationships. The moment love becomes conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job—it's about how you feel for someone. The moment you start having expectations and want people to behave a certain way, it turns into a business transaction. I've realised that if I truly love someone, I need to let them be free and allow them to be who they are."

Tamannaah further added, "I've always felt much happier when I'm in a relationship than when I'm not. I love the feeling of companionship; it's wonderful. But it matters who you let into that space because you give them access and the power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely, and that can only happen when you are truly aware of yourself.

Work Front

She will be seen in the upcoming film 'Vvan - Force of the Forest' alongside Sidharth Malhotra. She is also likely to star in 'No Entry 2' alongside Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh.