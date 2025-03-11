Popular actor Tamannaah Bhatia, who set the screen ablaze with her sensuous dance number Aaj Ki Raat in Stree 2, is making headlines for her personal life. The actress was reportedly in a relationship with actor Vijay Varma, but the duo has mutually decided to part ways. Although neither of them has confirmed the breakup, several media reports suggest that they have split but continue to remain friends.

Over the weekend, Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted for the first time since the breakup announcement, albeit at different events. Vijay attended IIFA while Tamannaah walked the ramp at FDCI.

Tamannaah looked stunning in a body-hugging black gown by BLONI Atelier. The sensational, futuristic gown featured a black fishtail silhouette with bold red structural details around the neckline and shoulders. The form-fitting, long-sleeved design hugged her frame perfectly, extending into a dramatic floor-length ensemble. The striking red accents added an avant-garde touch to her look.

However, Tamannaah's runway walk received heavy criticism, with many trolling her and even fat-shaming her for allegedly not being able to carry the outfit well. Some netizens also remarked on Vijay Varma's absence, suggesting that he was no longer there to cheer and support her.

Let's take a look at what netizens have to say!

A user wrote, "For once, just for once, i really wanna see a model, a powerful, experienced, successful and deserving one to walk as a showstopper. Please! They are superstars, they just need a lil bit of spotlight on."

Another mentioned, "Missing Vijay cheering for her !"

The third one mentioned, "Tamanna is unfit!"

The fourth one mentioned, "Horrible dress."

Over the years, actor Tamannaah Bhatia has gained weight, and fans have taken notice. Many of them took to social media to express their concerns, though her beauty and charm remain unmatched.

About Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma's love story

The couple was first spotted together at a New Year's party in Goa, which led people to speculate about their relationship. Rumors intensified when they announced their collaboration in the OTT series, Lust Stories 2. However, Vijay later clarified that they did not start dating while working on the project.

While speaking to Tanmay Bhat on a YouTube channel, Vijay explained that Lust Stories 2 acted as a "cupid" for them, but their real-life love story began afterward. He shared that they had planned a wrap-up party for the project, but it never materialized as expected—only four people showed up. On that day, he realized he wanted to spend more time with Tamannaah and expressed his feelings to her. It took nearly 20–25 days after that for their first date to happen.

Meanwhile, during an interaction with Luke Coutinho, Tamannaah Bhatia shared her perspective on love and relationships.

The actress said, "I think people often confuse love with relationships. The moment love becomes conditional, I feel it ceases to be love. Love can only be unconditional; it can only be ek tarfah (one-sided). Love is an inside job—it's about how you feel for someone. The moment you start having expectations and want people to behave a certain way, it turns into a business transaction. I've realized that if I truly love someone, I need to let them be free and allow them to be who they are."

Tamannaah further added, "I've always felt much happier when I'm in a relationship than when I'm not. I love the feeling of companionship; it's wonderful. But it matters who you let into that space because you give them access and the power to influence your life. You need to choose wisely, and that can only happen when you are truly aware of yourself.