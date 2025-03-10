After three days of extravaganza, IIFA 2025, held in Jaipur, concluded on March 9 with the grand finale and main awards ceremony. On Sunday, Bollywood's biggest stars put their best fashion foot forward, adding a touch of glamour to the green carpet.

Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in an all-black suit, while Madhuri Dixit looked stunning in a beautiful red gown. Kareena Kapoor and Katrina Kaif brought shimmer to the night with their dazzling ensembles, and Rekha, in her signature gold Kanjeevaram silk saree, exuded regality and grace.

Let's take a look at the best and worst dressed of the evening.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan opted for an all-black ensemble, exuding timeless charm. He wore a crew-neck top paired with high-waisted wide-leg trousers and a tailored jacket adorned with silver buttons. To elevate his look, he accessorized with a tennis bracelet, a diamond choker, rings, a luxurious watch from his enviable collection, and stylish sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked radiant in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga featuring intricate floral embroidery and gold sequins. The corset-style blouse, with its off-shoulder detail and cascading tulle dupatta, added a regal touch to her ensemble. The mermaid-silhouette skirt, with its dramatic flared bottom and shimmering embellishments, further enhanced her mesmerizing look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor stunned in a lavender thigh-high slit gown adorned with glittering silver embroidery. The strapless silhouette, featuring a corset bodice, a figure-hugging skirt, and a floor-sweeping train, added a touch of oomph to Bebo's captivating look.

Kareena's outfit received mixed reactions. While she confidently showcased her glamorous look, netizens couldn't help but notice what appeared to be a wardrobe malfunction, with some also calling out her bold fashion choice. The moment quickly went viral, sparking debate online.

Uorfi Javed

Uorfi Javed turned heads in a sculpted black gown paired with a dramatic headdress that covered her face and flowed at the back, forming an elegant train.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon opted for an ivory long tunic paired with a sheer lehenga skirt, designed by Rajesh Pratap Singh from his Desert Rose couture collection. She accessorized the ensemble with opulent gold jewelry, perfectly complementing her ethereal red carpet look.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit painted the town red in an off-the-shoulder gown. The dress featured a V-neckline, a draped bodice, a figure-skimming skirt, and a flowing train attached to the back, making her look effortlessly elegant.

Mahima Choudhary

The actor, who was last seen in Nadaaniyan, opted for a blazer-style top and paired it with a multicolour skirt.

Needless to say, Rekha exuded charm and elegance in a golden Kanjivaram saree.