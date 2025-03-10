While cricket fans were enjoying the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and New Zealand on Sunday, movie buffs were glued to the IIFA weekend bonanza, where a galaxy of stars gathered under one roof to celebrate 25 years of IIFA.

From Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor to Madhuri Dixit, Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Nora Fatehi, Bollywood's biggest names turned heads with their stunning appearances, amping up the glamour at the prestigious event.

The three-day award show kicked off on Friday with a press conference, followed by a ceremony celebrating the best in Indian OTT. The grand finale took place on the third day, where several celebrities put their best fashion foot forward on the green carpet.

Nora Fatehi's showstopping look

Among the many dazzling appearances, Nora Fatehi stole the spotlight in a stunning wine-colored strapless velvet gown with a plunging neckline.

Designed by Dodone Aavdiu, the gown featured a sweetheart neckline adorned with bright red jewels, adding an extra touch of elegance. The fitted corset-style bodice, complete with a lace-up back tied into a delicate bow, transitioned into a figure-hugging skirt that flared into a dramatic floor-grazing train. She further elevated her look with a matching stole draped around her arms, exuding sophistication.

Needless to say, Nora looked breathtaking. Several photos and videos of her posing on the red carpet have gone viral.

Paparazzi slammed for inappropriate camera angles

Amid the many clips circulating online, one particular video has sparked outrage. The footage shows Nora obliging paparazzi with selfies, but instead of capturing the moment, a section of photographers zoomed in on her plunging neckline and shared it on their social media pages.

The excessive zoom and inappropriate camera angle have made the video appear uncomfortable and distasteful.

Netizens slammed the paparazzi for their inappropriate camera angles and excessive zooming in on Nora's plunging neckline outfit.

A user wrote, "Delete shame on you, you should focus on her face."

Another wrote, "Camera angle is vulgar and disgusting."

Work Front

Nora will be seen sharing the screen with Abhishek Bachchan in Remo D'Souza's dance drama, Be Happy. The film revolves around a single father who learns to dance to fulfill his daughter's dream of performing in a competition. The movie also stars Innayat Verma and is set to be released on March 14 on Amazon Prime Video.