Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor set the IIFA 2025 stage ablaze with her scintillating performance on Sunday night. Kareena paid a musical tribute to legendary actor-filmmaker and her grandfather, Raj Kapoor, in a stunning performance at the award ceremony in Jaipur.

Kareena grooved to a medley of Raj Kapoor's songs.

On Sunday, Kareena danced to Raj Kapoor's hits like Mera Joota Hai Japani, Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua and Jhoot bole Kawwa kaate among others.

Netizens and celebs present at IIFA applauded the actor for her flawless and heartfelt tribute.

They took to social media and wrote, "The best heir of Raj Kapoor paying tribute to him."

Another fan wrote, "Raj Kapoor would have been proud of his granddaughter."

However, a section of fans questioned why her cousin Ranbir Kapoor did not join her on stage. Ranbir has often been noted for his likeness to the late Raj Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Kareena's ex-boyfriend and actor Shahid Kapoor also cheered for her performance.

About legendary filmmaker

Raj Kapoor's status as one of the most important figures in Indian cinema remains undisputed. His films often tackled social issues and addressed the dreams and struggles of ordinary people.

As an actor, director, and producer, he revolutionized Bollywood with his unique approach to storytelling, his unparalleled screen presence, and his ability to blend music, drama, and humour in a way that captivated audiences. Kapoor's work was also instrumental in taking Indian cinema to international audiences, ensuring that his legacy reached far beyond the Indian subcontinent.

Kareena paid tribute to Raj Kapoor's legacy

Kareena expressed her excitement about the performance at IIFA 2025. "Celebrating Indian Cinema's Global Triumph in the Heart of Jaipur, I'm excited to be returning to the IIFA stage after many years, and what better time than for their Silver Jubilee Edition. In a sense, IIFA's journey and mine have almost run parallel - we're celebrating 25 years together in the cinema. This performance is especially close to my heart as it pays tribute to my legendary grandfather, Raj Kapoor, whose 100th birth anniversary was recently celebrated across the country with so much love. It's a surreal moment for me to be able to connect these dots and be a part of this celebration of legacy, family, and the enduring power of cinema," she said in a press note.