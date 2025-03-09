Katrina Kaif has been taking the internet by storm with recent appearance at her best friend's wedding. The actress is fulfilling her bridesmaid duties in style, as she was seen grooving at her bestie's pre-wedding festivities.

On Saturday night, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal attended the wedding, looking stunning as ever. Several photos and videos of the couple have gone viral, showing them walking hand-in-hand.

Vicky opted for a chic black suit featuring a crisp black shirt, a double-breasted blazer, and matching black pants. Meanwhile, Katrina looked ethereal in a strapless power-pink gown, which featured a beautiful neckline and a dramatic yet elegant rosette pattern. She kept her hair open, exuding effortless charm.

Netizens were instantly reminded of Dil Diyan Gallan, the song from her film with Salman Khan, where she wore a similar pink strapless floor-length gown while dancing with him. Now, years later, fans are in awe as she walks hand in hand with her husband, Vicky Kaushal.

While some couldn't take their eyes off Vicky and Katrina's picture-perfect moments as they lovingly gazed into each other's eyes, others couldn't help but call them the real-life Barbie and Ken.

Katrina set the stage on fire as she danced to hit Bollywood numbers at her bestie's wedding.

Taking to social media, the actress shared a carousel post, posing with her friends and capturing beautiful moments from the celebration.

Katrina penned a heartfelt note for her best friend and shared stunning snapshots from the wedding. She donned a custom aquamarine corset lehenga by designer Mahima Mahajan. The outfit featured a signature corset with an embellished bust and waist-cinching drawstrings paired with a flowing organza lehenga and an intricately adorned dupatta.

According to the designer's website, the lehenga is priced at Rs 85,000.

Meanwhile, Katrina recently visited the Maha Kumbh with her mother-in-law, Veena Kaushal.

Speaking to ANI, Katrina expressed her gratitude and excitement about being part of the sacred event.

"I am very fortunate that I could come here this time. I am really happy and grateful. I met Swami Chidanand Saraswati and took his blessings. I am just starting my experience here. I like the energy, beauty, and significance of everything. I am looking forward to spending the whole day here," she said.

On February 13, Katrina's husband and actor Vicky Kaushal visited Maha Kumbh ahead of release of his film 'Chhaava. '

Katrina Kaif's 2000s hit rom-com Namastey London is re-releasing in theatres on March 14, which also marks the festival of Holi.

Akshay Kumar announced the exciting news on social media, sharing his enthusiasm with fans.

On his Instagram account, he wrote, "Thrilled to announce the re-release of #NamasteyLondon on the big screen this Holi, 14th March! Get ready to relive the magic—unforgettable songs, iconic dialogues, and timeless romance with @katrinakaif, all over again. See you at the movies!