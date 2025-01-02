Bollywood's latest couple Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are playing hide and seek with the media. The couple has kept their relationship under wraps, nor have they confessed nor denied their ongoing relationship. However, the lovebirds are often spotted in and around the city together.

The actor rang in their New Year's years in Goa. Sharing the post, the actress captioned it, "Goa getaway."

Did Tamannaah Bhatia get a tattoo of boyfriend Vijay Varma's name?

Amid several pictures shared by the couple, one image that has raised eyebrows shows Vijay posing with a person who has a tattoo of his name. Netizens have speculated that it's none other than his girlfriend, Tamannaah Bhatia.

Recently, the couple took to social media and shared aesthetic pictures from their New Year getaway. One picture features Vijay with his friend, Vansh Virmani (whom he tagged), who has a tattoo of Vijay's name on his arm. Vijay posed with the tattooed arm in the frame, sparking curiosity among fans.

Take a look

Apart from that, a picture shows Vijay posing on a yacht against the serene backdrop of the ocean. The video followed, capturing him chilling with his friends. The clips also show Randeep Hooda's wife, Lin Laishram, sharing a romantic dance with her partner.

"Seas the day Adios 2024," the post was captioned. As seen, Vijay slayed in black attire with a printed t-shirt and matching shorts.

A couple of days ago, Tamannaah Bhatia shared glimpses of her birthday getaway on Instagram, giving fans a sneak peek into her celebrations. Among the candid moments, one photo featured Tamannaah, her boyfriend Vijay Varma, and friends enjoying a video game together.

Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia's relationship brewed during the filming of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories 2.