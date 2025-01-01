Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, along with their daughter Raha Kapoor, celebrated the New Year with their family: Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Riddhima, Samaria, and Bharat. On December 28, Ranbir, Alia, Raha, and others reportedly flew to Germany for the New Year celebrations.

As the clock struck 12, the family celebrated New Year's by wishing each other.

Taking to Instagram stories, Neetu Kapoor shared a slew of pictures from their New Year's celebrations, which included raising toast, fireworks, a countdown to the new year, and cuddles.

Ranbir Kapoor runs to hug Alia Bhatt during New Year celebrations

A video shared by Neetu Kapoor shows Ranbir Kapoor running towards Alia Bhatt to give her a tight hug as the clock struck 12 on January 1.

In the video, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt enthusiastically count down to the New Year. As the clock struck midnight and fireworks lit up the sky, Ranbir rushed to Alia Bhatt to hug her and kiss her. The couple were drinking and enjoying.

Ranbir was seemingly holding a glass of wine /champagne drinking and so was Alia.

Ranbir Kapoorcdrinking alcohol has raised eyebrows as several reports claimed that Ranbir Kapoor is abstaining from alcohol and meat consumption as he is preparing to play the role of Lord Ram in the upcoming film "Ramayana," as he wants to fully immerse himself in the character and embody the purity associated with the deity.

Seeing Ranbir consuming alcohol didn't go down well with netizens.

The couple were twinning in black outfits, while their daughter, Raha wore a red frock.

Several other pictures posted by Neetu, show little Raha tightly hugging Ranbir.

Neetu Kapoor looked chic in a black maxi dress, while Riddhima, Samara and Bharat were seen wearing colour-coordinated outfits. Soni Razdan was seen in a red ensemble for the New Year celebration. Neetu captioned the photos, "Happy 2025 (sic)," with a heart emoji.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also shared glimpses of the New Year celebration on her Instagram, posting photos from the lively bash that captured the warmth and happiness of the family gathering. She captioned the photos as, "The party's just begun, and 2025 is ready to shine! #NewYearVibes" Happy New Year insta Fam"

Professional front

Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Part 1 and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, last seen in Jigra, will also star in Alpha and Love & War.