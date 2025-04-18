Tamannaah Bhatia's Odela 2 hit the screens on April 17. The supernatural thriller, directed by Ashok Teja, was one of the most awaited films of the year. Odela 2 is the sequel to the 2022 movie Odela Railway Station. As soon as the first few screenings of the film in theaters dropped, eager audiences were quick to share their reviews of the film on social media.

Review from the audience

And from the looks of it, Tamannaah's horror caper doesn't seem to have impressed the audience. "#Odela2 starts off okay but becomes too flat. There are no thrilling or scary moments. The 1st half is just passable, and in the 2nd half, except for one scene and the climax song, nothing else works at all. Ajaneesh Loknath's music is the major highlight," read a review.

"#Odela2 - @tamannaahspeaks DIVINE look & screen presence is fire. Very good 1st half with terrific interval second half bogs down, #TamannaahBhatia acting in climax all are positives," another review read.

"1st half below average, 2nd half above average," a social media user wrote.

"Irritating & Emotionless. Watched it alone in an empty theatre... and trust me, that was the best part. Second half is even more boring than the first. No strong VFX, no gripping story, no screenplay — and the Hindi dubbing? TRASH," another movie goer commented.

One of the worst films of the decade. Done with the first half and I must say the film has nothing to even talk about. Worst 1/5 that to for title cards.

#TamannaahBhatia #Odela2review #odela2 pic.twitter.com/Da5aRUv8Sj — Visionary Distributors (@visionaryfilmss) April 17, 2025

"#Odela2 begins decently but falls flat as it progresses. Lacks real thrills or scares. The first half is average, and apart from one scene and the climax song, second half doesn't deliver. Ajaneesh Loknath's music stands out, with the climax BGM giving serious goosebumps," a page wrote.

#Odela2Review:#Odela2 starts off okay but becomes too flat. There are no thrilling or scary moments. The 1st half is just passable, and in the 2nd half, except for one scene and the climax song, nothing else works at all.Ajaneesh Loknath’s music is the major highlight. pic.twitter.com/5AihdNaYmd — Cinema Zindagi (@cinema_zindagi) April 17, 2025

"1 ticket = 2hr 30 mins loss. Save your time and use it well," was one more of the comments. There were very few comments praising the film or Tamanaah's acting in it. However, the background music seems to be the only thing to have hit it off with the audience.