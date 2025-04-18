Tamannaah Bhatia is all set to be a part of 'No Entry 2'. The much awaited has been making quite some buzz with its casting. The Arjun Kapoor, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh starrer has added another big name to the franchise. Basking in the success of 'Aaj Ki Raat' and 'Nasha', Tamannaah Bhatia has reportedly come onboard the Boney Kapoor's comic caper.

Social media has been abuzz with reports of the 'Kaavalaa' actress joining hands with Boney for the second instalment of the 'No Entry' franchise. The first film in the series had Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Bipasha Basu and Celina Jaitly. The news of the 'Lust Stories 2' actress coming onbaord has got her trending on social media.

Anil Kapoor miffed

There were reports of Anil Kapoor being miffed with Boney Kapoor over not taking him in the film. Boney Kapoor himself had revealed that Anil Kapoor got angry as the names of the cast was leaked before he could personally tell him. The elder Kapoor scion added that Anil wanted to be a part of the film but there was "no space" for him.

"Before I could tell my brother Anil about the No Entry sequel and the cast involved, he got angry as the news was already leaked. It was unfortunate that it was leaked. I know he wanted to be a part of the No Entry sequel, but there was no space," Boney told Zoom.

"I wanted to explain why I did what I did. Varun and Arjun are great friends. Their chemistry could come out in the story, and Diljit is massive today. He has a great fan following. I wanted to make it relevant in today's time. That's why I did this casting. In the process, my brother is still not talking properly. I hope it all gets sorted out soon. Let's see," Boney further added.