Actress Tamannaah Bhatia is undoubtedly one of the most prominent actresses in the Indian film industry with a number of releases this year, including 'F3', 'Babli Bouncer' and the recent Netflix original film 'Plan A Plan B' along with a cameo appearance in 'Ghani'. While the 'Baahubali' actress is busy with her upcoming projects, there were rumours of her getting married soon.

Earlier on Wednesday, November 16, reports surfaced that the 'Rebel' actress will be tying the knot with a Mumbai-based businessman. Reports further claimed that Tamannaah has agreed to marry the man with whom she was acquainted for the past few years and is all set to make the announcement soon.

Tamannaah introduces 'businessman husband'

Though there wasn't much details about the wedding, the news was enough to excite the fans of the 32-year-old actress. However, the actress has finally opened up about the same and debunked the rumours in a quirky way.

Tamannaah took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video post by a popular paparazzo claiming that she is getting married. Referring to the wedding rumour, she said, "Seriously???" Then she shared a video 'introducing' her 'businessman husband' and wrote, "Introducing my businessman husband...". Surprisingly the clip featured none other than Tamannaah dressed as a man. The post also had hashtags "Marriage rumours" and "Everyone scripting my life."

Check out the pics below:

"It makes your entire experience of being more lovely"

Earlier, during the promotions of 'Plan A Plan B' the actress spoke about her wedding plans. In an interview with India Today, Tamannaah had said that there is no barometer of anything for a human being. The actress feels that marriage is something that a person does to kind of add value to their life.

She said, "It makes your entire experience of being more lovely. And that's why one should get married. I think. Some get it earlier; some get it later. Some don't want to, I think, whatever rolls your boat, you know, like, why should there be a definition on it?" However, she had cleared the air that she is not going to get married anytime soon.