Two days back, there were rumours that South-Indian star Rana Daggubati, who tied the nuptial knot with Miheeka Bajaj in 2020, is reportedly expecting their first child. However, Miheeka has refuted all the speculations and rumours stating that she is not pregnant.

When a fan brought up this topic on social media, Miheeka laughed at it and said that she is just happily married and has naturally gained weight after marriage.

However, this is not the first time when there are false rumours about a star's pregnancy. It has happened a number of times in the past with many celebrities. As the celebrities are always in the public eye, thus they have always been at the receiving end of gossip mongers. Here's a list of stars who have experienced such pregnancy reports about them which were later proved to be false.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

The 'Laal Singh Chadha' actress was rumoured to be expecting her third child with Saif Ali Khan. Fans had even claimed that the actress was hiding her baby bump. Later, Kareena took to her social media account to reveal that she was not pregnant. She wrote, "Calm down... I am NOT pregnant... ufff... Saif said he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country... Enjoy... KKK."

Aiswarya Rai Bachchan

Recently, in September, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sparked pregnancy rumours as she was spotted in comfortable baggy outfits that caught everyone's attention. Fans started speculating that the 'Sarbjit' actress was pregnant with her second child. However, it all turned out to be false.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif tied the knot with actor Vicky Kaushal on December 9, 2021, following a Hindu wedding ceremony at The Six Senses Fort Barwara, Rajasthan. Months after their wedding, reports about the couple expecting their first child had surfaced on the internet. However, Vicky's spokesperson later revealed that there is no truth to them. The spokesperson told Hindustan Times, "This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh got married in 2018 in a private ceremony held in Italy. However, in 2019, there were speculations that the actress was pregnant as her outfit flaunted a baby bump which was a camera trick!

Later, Deepika Padukone in an interview with Hindustan Times, said, "I think it's sad that society kind of puts itself and people in this rut that okay you are dating for so long toh shaadi kab hogi, shaadi ke baad bacche and then grandchildren. It's almost like it's the said expectation. I'm not surprised (by the rumours), we're not surprised by it at all. Do we intent on having children? Of course we do, we both love kids. But do we intend on having children anytime soon? Absolutely not! We're too selfishly at this point focused on our careers and I don't think it would be fair to have kids at this point. We're not even thinking about kids." This eventually put an end to all the speculations and rumours.

Priyanka Chopra

There was a time when Priyanka Chopra too was rumoured to be pregnant. But, rather, Priyanka and Nick opted for surrogacy to become parents.