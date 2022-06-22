In recent times, we have witnessed sequels of a number of old popular Bollywood movies such as 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa', 'Singham', 'Dabangg', 'Race, 'Heropanti' and so on and so forth. If reports are to be believed, the makers of the 2005 hit film 'No Entry' have decided to come up with part 2. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film starred Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, Bipasha Basu, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta and Celina Jaitley in prominent roles.

Reports stated that the second part of the film will be titled, 'No Entry Mein Entry' with Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor and Fardeen Khan in triple roles. In addition, a number of actresses will be cast opposite them.

'No Entry' to have 10 female leads across generations

At a time, when the lines between the Bollywood film industry and South Indian film industry have been blurred, there are reports that a number of South Indian film actresses, including Rashmika Mandanna, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia, are being considered for 'No Entry 2'. It seems that the makers are trying to give a pan-India feel with almost 10 female leads across generations. However, there is no official announcement yet.

Rashmika Mandanna vs. Samantha Ruth Prabhu?

While Pooja Hegde and Tamannaah Bhatia are quite known in Bollywood, Rashmika Mandanna and Samantha Ruth Prabhu are relatively new in the industry. Following the stupendous success of 'Pushpa' starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika, she has become a popular face and now is all set to make her Bollywood debut with 'Mission Majnu' opposite Sidharth Malhotra.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu has also garnered attention across the nation with her amazing performance in the Amazon Prime series titled 'The Family Man 2' along with Manoj Bajpayee.

According to reports, Salman Khan will start shooting for 'No Entry 2' after completing 'Tiger 3'. So are you excited to see these South Indian beauties in the Salman Khan-starrer?