A big credit of Stree 2 churning out such big numbers has to go to Tamannaah Bhatia for her crucial role and that sensuous item number. Tamannaah set the screen on fire with her seductive moves on Aaj Ki Raat, which comes at a very important part in the film. Needless to mention the song has emerged as one of the most listened to songs of the year and is an absolute party number.

Now, in a latest interview, Tamannaah has spoken about how she wasn't too sure about doing Aaj Ki Raat. Bhatia added that since she had recently seen the magnanimous success of Kaavaalaa song in 2023, she felt getting into Aaj Ki Raat would be risky. "On the heels of Kaavaalaa's success, doing the song for Stree 2 felt very risky," she told Grazia India.

Why Aaj Ki Raat felt risky?

"I thought, 'Will I be able to top what I've already done?'" "But when Amar (Kaushik) met me and said, 'I have this song for you, and it's actually very crucial to the storyline,' I just instinctively knew I had to do it," Tamannaah added. The Himmatwala actress had recently shared a video of her shooting for the song back in December on the day of her birthday.

Tamannaah's b'day post

The diva had revealed that it was so cold that she felt she would turn into an ice cream. Tamannaah had also cut cakes on the sets and written, "From Woh raat to Aaj ki Raat. Very cold by the weather, but so warm from everyone's love. One of my best birthdays ever. Waqt Barbaad kiye bina keep showering your love on #AajKiRaat from #Stree2."

Tamannaah is on a professional high and has also found the man of her dreams. The Vedaa actress is in a relationship with her Lust Stories 2 co-star Vijay Varma.