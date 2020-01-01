Actress Tamanna Bhatia (also spelt as Tamannaah) has slammed the reports about her not have film offers. She has also clarified why she accepted the offer to star in the special songs of Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Tamanna was one of the most sought actresses down south before the release of the Baahubali film series. She won a lot of appreciation for her acting in blockbuster Baahubali 1 and 2. But surprisingly, he neither her remuneration went up, nor she got any big-ticket offers post its success. She had to be satisfied with some item songs and chances to work with some less popular actors.

Several speculations were made about Tamanna Bhatia being jobless in the past. The rumour mills once again got a fodder after the actress accepted to make a special appearance in the song Dang Dang from Sarileru Neekevvaru. But she says that she accepted Mahesh Babu's film for Anil Ravipudi, as he wanted to work with her again after F2: Fun and Frustration.

"After F2: Fun and Frustration, Anil Ravipudi was keen to collaborate with me again for Sarileru Neekevvaru and I said Yes. I guess when its dance I can never say No, and especially when the request comes from someone I truly respect and admire," Deccan Chronicle quoted Tamanna Bhatia as saying.

Tamanna added, "I hope to fuse different dance forms since it's one of the main promotional songs of the film. Mahesh and I are coming together after a really long time. He's extremely professional and very humble. The directors who worked with me in the past want to work with me again and that's a humbling feeling."

Talking about the rumours, the actress told DC, "There are a lot of misconceptions about me, to be honest. The most bizarre piece of news I read recently was that I was out of employment! There are other stories too, of me not having a bright future in Bollywood versus Tollywood. Just to clear the air, I'm working 365 days in a year and hence I can't shuffle between multiple industries."

Tamanna added, "I like to put in my 100% in whatever I do. Even if you have done 20 good films, you're only as good as your last film. I want to make my mark on my own terms. The entertainment world is a highly competitive platform and there's some new talent springing up every second day, so the key is to find your place and polish it every single day. For me, it is only about acting and not about the industry."