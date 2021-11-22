In yet another setback for women's rights in war-torn Afghanistan, the new Taliban government has issued new guidelines asking TV channels to stop airing shows with women. With this, the Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice has virtually banned all female artists from working in TV shows.

Separate Guidelines for Men and Women



However, journalists or TV anchors can continue to appear by wearing hijabs when on air, the new guidelines said. Also, the move prevents television channels from showing men who are considered indecently exposed or not covered from chest to knees.

The Afghan government is imposing a blanket ban on satirical shows or any content that insult the religion or Prophet Mohammed.

Why has Taliban Issued New Guidelines



Defending its decision, the government said that the move has been taken to curb "immorality" and prevent visuals that were against Sharia principles. ''These are not rules but a religious guidelines," ministry spokesman Hakif Mohajir told AFP.

However, the development has taken place despite the government promising the world that it will rule moderately in this new regime. So far, the government has introduced a dress code for women on what to wear in universities. In addition, there are reports of journalists being assaulted and harassed even after assuring to hold up press freedom.

Taliban Takeover



The militant Taliban group returned to power in August, displacing Ashraf Ghani's government after the US decided to end its two-decade war with the Taliban.

In the last two decades, Afghanistan had witnessed massive growth with plenty of television channels and radio stations getting started with assistance from the West. Since 2001, TV channels aired a variety of programmes from singing reality shows on the lines of American Idol to music videos apart from airing Turkish and Indian soap operas.

During the Taliban's previous regime between 1996 and 2001, it had banned TV shows, movies and other forms of entertainment shows. The TV shows of people caught watching such shows were destroyed in public.

Voice of Sharia, the only radio channel that existed then aired content only related to Islam.