Former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's brother Hashmat Ghani Ahmadzai has sworn allegiance to the Taliban.

Hashmat Ghani, who is also head of the Grand Council of Kuchi (nomads) in Afghanistan, did not have any official position during the eight-year tenure of Ashraf Ghani.

In a video clip aired from the ceremony in Kabul, it is seen that Hashmat Ghani is pledging allegiance to Khalil-ur-Rahman, a key member of the Taliban, Afghan media reported.

In a twitter message on Sunday, he said, "While we have to accept Taliban, it should not be used as the only reason to abandon people of Afghanistan by the West. Half of our population are dependent are daily wages. Freezing their money at the time of need could spell disasters, not just in Afghanistan [but] for the region.

Earlier, Afghan government provincial governor and national police commanders had also promised to be cooperating with the Taliban as they grabbed control over Afghanistan.

The allegiance comes as the Taliban leadership is yet to fill the political vacuum but reiterates that speedy negotiations are ongoing in this regard.