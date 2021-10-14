Shopkeepers of the Bush Market in downtown Kabul named after the former US President, George W. Bush, changed its name to Mujahideen Bazar so that it attracts customers, especially the Mujahideen or the Taliban, Khaama Press reported.

It is still not clear whether the Taliban themselves ordered the shopkeepers to change the name but photos taken from the scene show that the shopkeepers of the market are hanging the new board, indicating a name change spree that is underway after the Taliban took over in August.

Earlier, the Taliban changed the name of Hamid Karzai International Airport to Kabul International Airport, Burhanuddin Rabbani University to Kabul Educational University, and Masoud Square to Public Health Square in Kabul.

Bush Market was known for selling the military clothes, shoes, electronics, jumpers, protein, and drinks of the US soldiers based in Afghanistan so it was named after George W. Bush, then President of the US.