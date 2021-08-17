A few weeks back, Loknath Behra, former Director-General of Police in Kerala revealed that the state is slowly emerging as a hot hub of terrorism. The retired police chief also made it clear that militant organizations are recruiting young brains from Kerala. Adding up the heat to these claims, a new video has been now surfaced on the internet that shows Taliban militants speaking Malayalam after reaching the outskirts of Kabul.

Pashto language or Malayalam?

A video of the alleged incident has been recently shared on Twitter by Shashi Tharoor. In the video, a Taliban militant can be heard saying the word 'samsaarikkatte' which means, 'let me talk' in Malayalam.

"It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says "samsarikkette" around the 8-second mark & another who understands him!" Shashi Tharoor captioned the video.

The video shared by Shashi Tharoor is receiving mixed reactions from netizens. Even though the words delivered by the Taliban militant clearly indicate that he is speaking Malayalam, a section of social media users claims that it could be a word in Pashto language.

It sounds as if there are at least two Malayali Taliban here — one who says “samsarikkette” around the 8-second mark & another who understands him! https://t.co/SSdrhTLsBG — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 17, 2021

Some netizens also blamed Shashi Tharoor for portraying Kerala in a bad light with these tweets.

"This is highly problematic. Making statements like this especially when the Right Wing eco system is going on a hate campaign against Kerala regarding people joining jihadist groups. And you being an MP from Kerala's capital should be knowing better," commented Korah Abraham, an Indian journalist who hails from Kerala.

"I could hear only Samsari..... Not sure how you can hear samsarikkate and declare that there are 2 Malayalee's. The dialect also doesn't seem to be one of a Malayalee," commented Srijith, another Twitter user.

Taliban sympathisers in Kerala

In the meantime, a post made by a Facebook user named Abdurahman Moozhikkara has gone viral on the online spaces. In the post, the Facebook user conveys his wishes to Taliban for conquering Afghanistan.

"The same day in which India celebrates Independence, Afghanistan also reached the shores of freedom," posted Abdurahman on his Facebook page.

Even though the post received negative criticisms from several corners, a section of people blatantly expressed their support to the Taliban, and they claimed that establishing Taliban form of government is very much necessary in Afghanistan.