The Taliban, who on Sunday entered capital, Kabul, are on the verge of declaring that they have taken control of the country and that it is now the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, according to Press Association reports citing a Taliban official. Just as the Taliban forces entered the capital, reports of former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fleeing the country made the headlines. Now, Ghani has released the first statement after resignation.

The Taliban are claiming to have taken over the presidential palace in Kabul, BBC reported. The declaration of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is expected to be made from the presidential palace in Kabul following the departure of Afghanistan President, Ashraf Ghani, earlier, who apparently fled, initially to Tajikistan.

In his first official statement, Ghani revealed that he fled the country to "prevent a flood of bloodshed" and believed "countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed" had he chosen to stay.

"The Taliban have won... and are now responsible for the honour, property and self-preservation of their countrymen," he said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Ashraf Ghani's full statement

Dear countrymen! Today, I came across a hard choice; I should stand to face the armed Taliban who wanted to enter the palace or leave the dear country that I dedicated my life to protecting and protecting the past twenty years. If there were still countless countrymen martyred and they would face the destruction and destruction of Kabul city, the result would have been a big human disaster in this six million city. The Taliban have made it to remove me, they are here to attack all Kabul and the people of Kabul. In order to avoid the bloodshed, I thought it was best to get out. Taliban have won the judgement of sword and guns and now they are responsible for protecting the countrymen's honor, wealth and self-esteem. Didn't they win the legitimacy of hearts. Never in history has dry power given legitimacy to anyone and won't give it to them. They are now facing a new historical test; either they will protect the name and honor of Afghanistan or they will prioritize other places and networks. Many people and many Aqshar are in fear and are unreliable in the future. It is necessary for Taliban to assure all the people, nations, different sectors, sisters and women of Afghanistan to win the legitimacy and the hearts of the people. Make a clear plan to do and share it with the public. I will always continue to serve my nation with an intellectual moment and a plan to develop. Lots more talk for the future Long live Afghanistan

Timeline: How Taliban took over Afghanistan

On April 14, 2021, US President Joe Biden announced withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan starting May 1.

Taliban launched their first major attack on Afghan forces in southern Helmand province on May 4 and then attacked six other provinces. On May 11, Taliban forces captured Nerkh district, just outside Kabul. A series of attacks were launched in the north of the country after gaining a stronghold in the south on June 22.

On July 2, the US troops were pulled out of the main military base in Afghanistan Bagram Air Base. Three days later, Taliban said they would present a peace deal to the Afghan government in August, but by late July, they'd already taken control of half of the country's districts. On August 6, Taliban took over Zaranj, making it the first provincial capital in years. On August 13, four more provincial capitals fall to the Taliban, including Kandahar. The next day, Taliban took over Mazar-i-Sharif and Pul-e-Alam, Logar's capital and then they took over the city of Jalalabad the next day without any fight.

On August 15, the US diplomats were evacuated from the Kabul embassy as the Taliban insurgents entered the capital.