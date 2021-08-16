The Taliban, on August 15, took control of entire Afghanistan after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country. The rise of the Taliban to power also resulted at the end of the war that lasted for more than 20 years.

The quick collapse of the government in Afghanistan was not expected, and the terror group's rise to power has triggered panic among the people in the country.

After fleeing from the nation, Ghani posted on Facebook, "The Taliban have won with the judgment of their swords and guns, and are now responsible for the honor, property, and self-preservation of their countrymen."

Taliban sympathizers in Kerala

As the entire world is sharing the shock of the unexpected Taliban triumph in Afghanistan, a section of people in Kerala, however, are busy in celebrating the event. Social media is flooding with pro-Taliban hashtags, and some of them even claimed that ''Vismayam is Taliban'' (Taliban is Amazing).

"The same day in which India celebrates Independence, Afghanistan also reached the shores of freedom," posted a social media user on Facebook.

Even though this post has received negative responses, there are several comments which hail the Taliban as a freedom movement, and they even claim that Sharia law should be strictly imposed in the country. Some other sympathizers argue that the Taliban is imposing a law in Afghanistan which God insists, and the same should come in India as well.

Kerala emerging as hub of terrorism: Former DGP

A few weeks back, before retiring from his service, former Kerala Director General of Police Loknath Behra had revealed that sleeper cells are getting active in Kerala. The police officer also added that recruitment to Islamic State is also happening in the southern state.

"According to the inputs, Kerala is a recruiting ground because the people here are educated and the IS requires engineers and doctors. But we have dealt with it in a systematic way and it has come down," said Behra.