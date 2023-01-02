Just hours after Pakistan's interior minister Rana Sanaullah talked about the possibilities of a military operation to target the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which operates from Afghanistan, the Taliban has warned that Kabul will take strict actions against any such possible acts.

In a statement, Taliban's defense ministry said that Kabul will not allow anyone to attack Afghanistan, and made it clear that befitting responses will be given if Pakistan targets TTP.

Taliban also asked Pakistan to refrain from making such statements and requested the government to share its concerns with the Taliban regime.

Taliban added that the allegations made by Pakistan's interior minister are false and provocative.

"In the past, such provocative statements and claims have damaged the relationship between the two countries. We call on Pakistan to share its concerns with the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan (IEA) and resolve the matter through dialogue," said Afghanistan's Defence Minister Mullah Yaqoub, IANS reported.

He added: "Afghanistan is not ownerless or without any heirs and like always, is ready to defend its country and the territorial security and its freedom. Any attempt of aggression perpetrated towards Afghanistan will be responded to befittingly. We are well prepared to respond to any offensive."

Earlier, Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan may target TTP if Kabul is not taking sufficient action against the outfit.

"When these problems arise, we first ask Afghanistan, our Islamic brother nation, to eliminate these hideouts and handover these individuals to us, but if that doesn't happen, what you mentioned is possible," said Sanaullah.