All the tales we hear about animals and how intuitive they can be, are not simply meant for Disney movies. In a heartwarming incident from Madhya Pradesh, a 15-year-old boy was almost attacked by a bear in Madhya Pradesh's Betul near Bhopal.

Boy saved by buffaloes

On Tuesday, a boy was saved in the Bhainsdehi jungle in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The 15-year-old had taken his goats to graze, little did he expect to be attacked by a bear. Deepak hailed from a Ghoghal village, and was grazing his goats as a bear along with its child turned up before him, TOI reported.

That's when the mother bear had attempted to attach Deepak. As is commonly known, bear attacks are mostly fatal with a very low chance for survival. The bear's claws also hurt Deepak along the arm.

That's when a herd of 15 to 20 buffaloes were passing by and they came to the boy's rescue, they charged at the bear forcing it to retreat. Deepak's parents were informed by another local boy who had come upon the attack. Deepak was admitted to Betul district hospital where he is recovering from the attack. The government will be bearing the costs of his expenses.

An increased number of bear attacks have been noted in India over the years in India. In Madhya Pradesh, the human-bear conflict has continuously been reported over the years.