Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day, viewers are witnessing major twists and turns. From aggression, fights, abuses, physical altercations and much more. The inmates are going through turbulent times inside the house.

The start of the week saw family members of the housemates entering the show and also staying for a day. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers were inside the house.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's marriage hit rock bottom when Ankita's mother-in-law had taken quite a toll on Ankita Lokhande after she targeted her mother and questioned "Why did Ankita hit her husband?."

In the new promo, Ankita looked sad and dejected. She was seen talking to her husband Vicky Jain about how nobody understands her. When Vicky started complaining about her too, she suggested that they should take a 'break' from each other.

In the clip, Vicky and Ankita were seen in the garden area with him playing with her hair and asking her what was wrong. She said she was thinking about their relationship and how she is coming across as the wrong one to everyone. Vicky said that it doesn't matter what everyone thinks but Ankita admitted that it does affect her.

Ankita said, "Maine bahut pyaar kia hai sabse and agar koi ye question uthaae toh mereko affect karegi cheeze.( I have loved everyone and liked everyone, if this question arises it will affect me). It feels like no one is really able to understand me. I am becoming more and more frustrated every day," she said. Then, Vicky began listing all the things about her that he didn't like. He mentioned how she has opinions about everything he does and how she makes faces at him. He also said that the way they think is very different.

What did Vicky's mother say?

Ankita's mother-in-law has since given a bunch of interviews about her. She mentioned that Ankita was never the family's choice for Vicky's life partner.

Meanwhile, Ankita's mother Vandana entered the house, she advised Ankita and Vicky Jain who are participants in the show to be careful and fight less. She also told them to reconsider their words for each other and realise their limits.

Ankita and her mother had a discussion where she told Ankita to not talk about SSR, "Present me reh. Ab Past mat ja (be in the present, don't go back to your past)." Ankita defends herself. Her mom added, "Bar bar bolti hai (but you keep talking about Sushant)." After she told the actor that several episodes had Ankita mentioning Sushant, she questioned her mom, "But maine aisa kya bola? (but what wrong did I say)" Her mother reminded her of conversations with Munawar and Abhishek about Sushant.

Ankita's mother said, "Mai baat kar rahi thi uske kaam k cheezon k bare me (I was only talking about Sushant's work)."

Ankita added, "But mat bol na. Kuch bhi mat bol," told her mom. While Ankita agreed, she also added, "But maine toh Vicky ke samne bhi bola (But I have also talked about Sushant in front of Vicky)".

Ankita remembers Sushant

Ankita has time and again remembered Sushant on the show. Recently, Ankita's mother-in-law and Vicky's mother accused her of using her ex's name to gain sympathy for herself on the show.

Ankita and Sushant Singh Rajput starred together in Pavitra Rishta. They dated for years and later parted ways. Sushant died in 2020. Ankita married Vicky Jain in 2021.

Sushant Singh passed away on June 14, 2020 in Mumbai. He allegedly died by suicide.

Currently, the family members of the contestants are visiting them at the Bigg Boss house.