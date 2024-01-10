Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale and with each passing day, tempers are soaring inside the house. From Vicky Jain to Ankita Lokhande's war of words to Munawar Faruqui and Ayesha Khan dragging personal issues inside the house.

At present viewers are witnessing Family Week and one member of their family gets to stay with the inmate. At the moment, Vicky Jain and Ankita Lokhande's mothers are inside the house and Vicky's mother has made shocking revelations about her son's wedding and also spoke to Ankita over pushing and fighting Vicky. She even expressed that their fights are getting way too much.

Upon seeing Ankita and Vicky fighting their lungs out, Ankita's mother reprimanded them for their behaviour. If this just wasn't enough, Ayesha and Munawar lock horns.

In a promo, shared by a fan page on X (formerly Twitter), Ayesha and Munawar are going through a turmoiled relationship and the reason why Ayesha entered was she wanted an apology from Munawar as she alleged him of double dating her.

This didn't go down well with Ayesha and she maligned his name in front of housemates seeking an apology. During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan scolded Munawar and Ayesha for their ugly game.

And after two weeks of Ayesha and Munawar locked in the Bigg Boss house, the duo had started resolving their differences. But it seemed short-lived as Ayesha and Munawar had a verbal tiff which irked Munawar once again.

In a clip, Ayesha was talking about Munawar to Ankita Lokhande and Isha Malviya about a girl and claimed that Munawar had sent a marriage proposal. Upon over-hearing his name Munawar lashed out at her for using his past to stay in the show.

The clip begins with Ayesha saying, "Aapka [Ankita Lokhande] jo bhaiya (Munawar Faruqui) hai na, rishta bhej kar aya tha bahr aur ek ladki ko. (Your brother sent a marriage proposal to another girl outside)."

This is when Munawar Faruqui enters, Ayesha tells Munawar, "Aur ab woh personal reasons yaha par use kar rahe hai...(Now, you are using personal reasons here)."

Munawar adds, "Konse personal reason use kiye maine? (What personal reasons I have used here)?"

Without responding to Munawar Faruqui's question, Ayesha Khan screams at him, "Shut up!"

Munawar then walks away and says, "Thik hai abhi mujhe nahi involve karna kuch log ko. (Okay, now I don't want to involve other people)."

Ayesha further stated that the Munawar is a 'liar' and she will continue to speak about him.

Ayesha says, "You know what you have done to me and if I'm not speaking about it then shut up."

Munawar Faruqui walks away in frustration. He said, "It's getting too much now. It's personal. It's private. I need to talk."

Meanwhile, Munawar during one of the episodes asked Ayesha to marry him. Munawar stated, "If we resolve our issues, will your family accept me, and is there a future between us?"

To this Ayesha asked, if he wanted to work on their relationship. Later the comedian replied that he would love to sort out things between them.