Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan registered her marriage in Mumbai on January 3, 2024, with her long-time boyfriend Nupur. The marriage ceremony was attended by close family and friends in Mumbai. And now the couple has followed it up with a destination wedding at the Taj Aravali Resort in Udaipur. The 3-day-long pre-wedding festivities, mehndi and sangeet, were filled with dance, music, dhol, and a gamut of emotions.

Pre-wedding festivities of Ira and Nupur at Udaipur

Nupur, who had worn shorts and vests for registering his marriage in Mumbai, chose a rather traditional outfit for Jaipur wedding festivities. He donned a gold-toned brocade blazer with a black shirt beneath and paired it with black trousers. He also wore a black tie to complete the style.

Ira picked a hooded lehenga in deep red, looking stunning as ever.

After Ira and Nupur's mehendi ceremony, a football match and a workout session were hosted. The sangeet ceremony was not only attended by Aamir Khan but also by his ex-wife and filmmaker Kiran Rao and their son Azad. The trio performed the evergreen song Phoolon Ka Taaron Ka from the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna at the ceremony.

Megastar #AamirKhan dances to "Bachna ae haseeno" at the wedding festivities of daughter #IraKhan ? pic.twitter.com/8wwmAAOIP3 — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024

Earlier at a dinner party this week in Udaipur, Kiran Rao gave a special performance.

Over the weekend, Ira shared photos from her and Nupur's wedding venue in Udaipur. Ira and Nupur began the celebrations with some workouts. Ira Khan mentioned what the drill was like.

Ira also did a headstand and was lauded by her husband for acing it with panache.

She wrote, "Warm up: Bring Sally Up - push-ups. Workout: Push-ups, Jump squats, Namashkar push-ups, Squat and press, wide push-ups, side squats, burpees, donkey kicks to wrestler sitouts Handstands + pictures."

Check out the video here:

Mr. Perfectionist #AamirKhan sings a special song for daughter #IraKhan in Udaipur for the occasion of her wedding festivities accompanied by son Azad Rao Khan and ex wife Kiran Rao ❤ pic.twitter.com/SbuO7kFLkO — RAJ (@AamirsDevotee) January 10, 2024

Ira's wedding photographer has also shared a video capturing the grand celebration in Udaipur. The video showed the arrival of guests at Taj Lake Palace via boats. Folk dancers welcomed the guests with a lively performance. Certain clips show Ira and her friends joining the dancers.

The festivities also included a qawwali night and a candlelight welcome dinner, which saw the guests singing and laughing together. Aamir Khan was seen applying mehendi to his hand. The proud daddy can't wait for his daughter to take nuptial vows in the pristine locales of Udaipur.

There was also a pyjama party that was hosted by Ira and Nupur's friends. The couple grooved to the songs and set the party going with mushy PDAs.

The couple will exchange vows once again in a traditional ceremony on the 10th. Post the Udaipur celebrations, a grand wedding reception is scheduled in Mumbai at the NMACC on January 13.