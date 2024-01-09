Power couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are one of the most loving couples in B-town. The couple never shy away from paparazzi, their kids Taimur and Jeh get papped with them, or their nanny while they are coming from their taekwondo class, playing football, or when Bebo and Saif head out for a family gathering.

Saif Ali Khan schools paps for clicking Photos of Son Jeh and other kids playing football

On Monday, Saif Ali Khan called out paparazzi for clicking pictures of his younger son Jeh. The actor schooled the paps to make it a "film event."

It so happened that Taimur, Jeh, Saif and Kareena were snapped exiting the playground with his younger son. As soon as they stepped out, the paps started flashing their cameras and clicked their photos. Saif schooled them for their behaviour and rowdiness.

Asking the photographers to lower the flash, an irritated Saif, who was holding Jeh's hand, said, "Ek second, bhaisahab, light band kijiye. Bachhe log football khel rahe hai, aap log ise film event mat banao. (One second, switch off the lights, the kids are playing football here. This isn't a film event).

He then quickly dragged Jeh away from the camera glare. Kareena smiled at the paparazzi and waved at them before the family zoomed off in the car.

Netizens came in support of Saif and said that the actors also deserve space.

A user said, "This is a new low for you guys. Fans agree with Saif, you guys have no boundaries.."

Another mentioned, "Paps got no boundaries..."

This is not the first time that Saif has schooled paps for getting overly excited while clicking his sons, Taimur and Jeh. Earlier too, he was seen telling them off for getting too close to the kids with their camera equipment and flashing the lights at them.

Saif Ali Khan and mother Sharmila Tagore at Koffee With Karan season 8

Saif appeared on Koffee With Karan with his mother, Sharmila Tagore. The mother-son duo was the candidest. Sharmila spoke about Amrita and Saif's divorce and Kareena and her grandkids Sara Ali Khan, Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur.

In the episode, Saif also narrated an anecdote about his son, Taimur.

He said that Taimur had developed an interest in Christianity after being introduced to the religion by Kareena Kapoor. But since Kareena doesn't answer his questions, the responsibility has fallen on Saif. "He keeps asking me questions about God. And I have to figure out how to answer them properly. He was asking something about the crucifixion, how Jesus died, and why he was killed. It needs a proper answer." Karan joked, "Thank God he isn't asking Bebo that, because I don't want her to give him wrong information, which she's capable of..."

Saif said, "Well, she's the one who introduced him to Christianity, and I'm the one answering questions."

Karan had his own story about Taimur. He said that his son, Yash, is best friends with Taimur at school and that Taimur insists on calling Yash by his full name, Yash Johar. This was also Karan's late father's name. "Taimur and my son are best friends. He keeps calling my son Yash Johar, and because Saif remembers Yash Johar as my father, he told Taimur, 'Show some respect'."

Saif joked that he will now teach Taimur to call him 'Yash ji', which is what everybody in the industry used to call Karan's father. "It will be quite hilarious if Taimur, in class, starts calling my son 'Yash ji'

Work front

Saif Ali Khan will be next seen in Devara, the teaser of which was dropped by the makers on Monday. The film will see him play the antagonist, while Jr NTR will play the protagonist. It also stars Janhvi Kapoor in a key role.