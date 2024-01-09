On January 9, 2024, the world lost a timeless gem: celebrated music maestro Ustad Rashid Khan, aged 55, passed away in Kolkata on Wednesday. Rashid was on a ventilator and was receiving oxygen support. He was undergoing treatment for prostate cancer at a hospital in Kolkata, where he breathed his last.

An official of the private hospital where Khan was admitted said, "We tried our best but failed. He passed away at around 3:45 PM."

Rashid will be given a gun salute and state honours

Bengal's Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "This is a great loss for the entire country and the entire music fraternity. I am in a lot of pain as I still can't believe that Rashid Khan is no more."

It is all quiet inside me. It’s a feeling of deep sadness to learn that one of the last great doyens of Hindustani Classical music, Ustad Rashid Khan passed away. His music always travels with me. And the memories of hosting him on radio and stage. Heartbroken.

#RashidKhan

Cause of death

Last month, the celebrated musician had a sudden cerebral attack. Rashid initially received treatment at Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital. However, at a subsequent stage, he opted to continue his treatment exclusively in Kolkata. According to reports, Khan was initially responding positively to the treatment.

All you need to know about Rashid Khan

Born in Uttar Pradesh's Badayun Rashid Khan, who is also the nephew of Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan, received his initial training from his maternal grand-uncle Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan (1909–1993).

His uncle Ghulam Mustafa Khan, helped him with his initial training in Mumbai. However, the primary training was received from Nissar Hussain Khan, initially at his residence in Badayun.

RIP Ustad #RashidKhan



Ustad Rashid Khan, the acclaimed music maestro and Classical vocalist, passed away at 55. His death leaves a big gap in the world of classical music.



Video Courtesy: KUMAR SHIVAM

Rashid Khan delivered his debut concert at the age of 11.

Rashid Khan has also shared and performed on stage with sitarist Shahid Parvez and other musicians.

Deeply saddened by the tragic demise of Ustad Rashid Khan, one of the greatest exponents of Indian classical music of our times.



A hugely respected vocalist with unparalleled genius in creating music, he made us proud by settling here and making Bengal his home.

Here are some of his memorable and iconic songs.

Rashid Khan is best known for the Kareena Kapoor-Shahid Kapoor starrer Jab We Met's superhit song Aaoge Jab Tum. Apart from that, Khan has also sung several Bollywood film songs, like the Citylights title song and Ishq Ka Rang song from Aishwarya Rai's film Jazbaa. His other famous musicals include MTV Coke Studios' Aaj Koi Jogee Aave and Kathyayini, Bhajan Gold's Saeen Bina Darad Kareje Hoye, and Rishte Naate from Dastak - A Bouquet Of Ghazals.

The late classical singer is survived by his wife, two sons, and a daughter.