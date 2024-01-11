Bigg Boss 17 is nearing its finale, and with each passing day, viewers are witnessing major twists and turns. From aggression, fights, abuses, physical altercations, and much more. The inmates are going through turbulent times inside the house. The start of the week saw family members of the housemates entering the show and also staying for a day. Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain's mothers were inside the house.

On the other hand, Munawar's sister will also be seen entering the house.

Ayesha Khan claims she was molested at 9

In the promo clips that have gone viral, Ayesha Khan, who entered the show for Munawar and to expose him, claimed that he had double-dated her. She also levelled lewd charges on him. She said that he used him for his sexual pleasure.

In the promo, Munawar and Ayesha have a major showdown. While speaking to Ankita, Ayesha mentioned that Munawar had sent a marriage proposal to a girl before entering the show. She also stated that Munawar initially claimed that he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, but he changed overnight.

She then revealed that she was molested when she was just 9, due to which she feels this compulsive need to protect herself from anything bad. She couldn't help herself back then, but now she is safeguarding herself.

Now This Is Disgusting



In a conversation, Ayesha Khan said to Ankita Lokhande that :-



(Aapko Pata Hai Usne Bola Hai Ki Muje S*x K Liye Rakha hai )



Seriously !!!



Now I Get To Know Why People Calling Him Womanizer



SAVE GIRLS FROM MUNAWAR pic.twitter.com/jihdu5Y5os — Anni Editz (@AnniEditz) January 10, 2024

She told Ankita, "The reasons he has given to his girlfriend Nazila for being with me... I hope you understand what I am saying. When I was 9, I was harassed and I could not take a stand for myself. I couldn't do anything back then. And even today, when something wrong happens with me, I feel that I need to protect that Ayesha from everything and everyone..."

While saying this, Ayesha started sobbing inconsolably.

She said, "This is use and throw. You used me when you needed emotional support and discarded me from your life when you found other people.."

Ayesha Khan says Munawar used her for sex

Ayesha claimed that Munawar told his girlfriend Nazalia that he was with Ayesha only for a physical relationship. "He told Nazila that he was with me only for sex. He told her about me, 'Why else would someone be with a woman like her'. These were the words he used for me."

Ankita was seen consoling her while Ayesha couldn't stop crying.

Munawar was also in tears and accepted that he had cheated on Ayesha. He sought forgiveness from her, but Ayesha walked out, stating that she did not want to be a part of his 'drama' anymore.

#AyeshaKhan? went through a lot when she was kid she was harassed Shame on Munwar they way he through her under the bus over WKV #bb17 TV celebrity only has sympathy for losers MUNUWAR pic.twitter.com/PFtXuRCw1Q — samy⚡️⚡️ (@samyneelam) January 11, 2024

Upon hearing Ayesha's story Ankita, while consoling Ayesha, revealed that she had been in the same situation in her life. "Main yeh sab samajh sakti hu, I can understand everything that you are going through. Maine bhi ye sab face kiya hai (I have faced all of this)."

Ankita did not speak much in detail. Her relationship with the late actor was not hidden. The duo dated each other for about seven years before calling it quits in 2016.

Earlier, when Ankita opened up about her breakup with Sushant, Ankita told Munawar on the show, "Wo ek dum ek raat mein gayab ho gaya. Success mil rahi thi toh log uske kaan bhar rahe the (He suddenly disappeared. He was getting success, so people were trying to manipulate him)."

Ankita revealed that Sushant never really gave her any explanation for their breakup

Ankita further said that after she parted ways with Sushant, it took her two and a half years to move on. She claimed that even though Sushant had moved on after their breakup, she could not imagine herself dating somebody else for a long time.

Currently, the family members of the contestants are visiting them at the Bigg Boss house. Munawar Faruqui, Isha Malviya, Abhishek Kumar, Samarth Jurel, Arun Mahashetty, Mannara Chopra, Ayesha Khan, Vicky Jain, and Ankita Lokhande are the nine contestants who are fighting for the winner's trophy.