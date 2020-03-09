Close https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731890/international-womens-day.jpg IBTimes IN https://data1.ibtimes.co.in/en/full/731890/international-womens-day.jpg IBTimes IN

Tim Burton's 2005 musical fantasy film Charlie and the Chocolate Factory starred Johnny Depp and Freddie Highmore. Based on the 1964 British novel of the same name by Roald Dahl, the film was loved by one and all.

Now according to Guardian, Academy Award-winning director Taika Waititi has signed a deal with Netflix to write, direct and produce two animated Charlie and the Chocolate series. Confirming the same, the streaming giant revealed that the first show would be "based on the world and characters of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory". On the other hand, the second one would be a "wholly original take" on the Oompa-Loompas, the diminutive and mysterious workers who dispense chocolate at Willy Wonka's factory.

Netflix furthermore informed that the adaptation animated series would "retain the quintessential spirit and tone of the original story while building out the world and characters far beyond the pages of the Dahl book for the very first time".

Interestingly, the upcoming collaboration between Taiks and Netflix would mark the beginning of an "extensive partnership" with the Roald Dahl Story Company, thereby reimagining many stories of Roald Dahl, including Matilda, The BFG and The Twits. Exciting, right?

Mentioning the same, Gideon Simeloff, commercial and entertainment Director, Roald Dahl Story Company, told the portal, "There is something undeniably Wonka-esque about Taika's creative flair and inimitable sense of humour and we cannot think of anyone more perfectly suited to leading the creative charge on these first of their kind, feature quality Netflix shows."

For the unversed, Taika took home the Academy Award this year for his adapted screenplay, Jojo Rabbit, based on a Hitler-obsessed 10-year-old German boy in the 1930s, who discovers a Jewish girl is hiding in his house.