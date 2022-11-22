Veteran actor and talk show host, Tabassum, passed away at the age of 78 on November 18, 2022. The popular personality died due to a massive cardiac arrest. A prayer meet was held in her memory by her family in Mumbai. Bollywood celebs and industry veterans turned up in huge numbers to pay their last respects to Tabassum.

Celebs at prayer meet

Veteran actress Moushumi Chatterjee was spotted at the prayer meet. Farah Khan, Delnaaz Irani, Neil Nitin Mukesh with father, Nitin Mukesh, Johnny Lever, Jaaved Jaffrey and many other celebs paid tribute to the talk show host. Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil, brother of actor Arun Govil (Ram of Ramayana).

Tabassum wanted to hide her death news for two days

Arun Govil revealed that it was Tabassum's wish to not tell anyone about her death until the last rites were done. "It all started with a bout of cold and cough, which got worse. We admitted her to the hospital and in the last couple of days, she also suffered from some gastrointestinal problems. Finally, yesterday evening (Friday) at around 8:40 pm, she suffered a cardiac arrest. Her last rites were performed yesterday. She had a peaceful last journey and it was her wish to not inform anyone about her demise for at least two days," he told a publication.

Tabassum started her journey in the industry as a child artist back in 1947, when she was also called "Baby Tabassum". She hosted the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. With Tabassum's death, the industry has lost one more of its icon this year.