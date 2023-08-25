Amitabh Bachchan is busy hosting the 15th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The veteran actor keeps sharing tid bits about his professional and personal life on the show along with the contestants. In one of the recent episodes, Sr Bachchan opened up about working with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on the song Kajra Re from Bunty Aur Babli. The question was about Ballimaran, Mirza Ghalib's home.

Amitabh Bachchan reminisces Kajra Re days

Amitabh Bachchan revealed that she wasn't his daughter-in-law back then. However, in the song she was. "Usmein hum teeno the. Tab Aishwarya humari bahu nahi thi, ab ban gayi hai. Gaane me bahu thi, Abhishek the aur hum the. Uss gaane mein bol the (Kajra Re had all three of us. Aishwarya wasn't my daughter-in-law then, but she is now. She was there in the song, I was there and Abhishek was there. It had lyrics about Ballimaran)."

When Jaya heaped praise on Aishwarya

Amitabh then asked the team to play the song – Kajra Re – and even grooved to the music. Both Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have always heaped praise on daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On Koffee with Karan, when Aishwarya and Abhishek were all set to get married, Jaya had praised the former beauty queen saying she loves her.

"She is lovely, I love her," Jaya had said. She beamed with happiness and further added, "She is such a big star herself and she has fitted in so well! Amitji, the minute he sees her (Aishwarya), it's like he's looking at Shweta coming home. His eyes light up. She'll fill the vacuum that Shweta left."