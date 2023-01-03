Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to Mumbai on Tuesday, January 3, along with her husband Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya after New Year celebrations. The couple was all smiles as they wished the paparazzi a happy new year. But a certain section of the netizens could only focus on the 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' actress holding her 11-year-old daughter's hand tightly while walking towards their car and started trolling her for not letting Aaradhya walk by herself.

One user wrote, "Isn't she like 11 yrs old? Why is she always holding moms hand in public?" while another said, "She treats that child like a personlised doll". A third comment read, "

Which cement did they use to join their bodies together?" Another user commented, "Bachi bechari ka dil bht chahta hai pose krne ka but mummy nhi chorhti (The kid must be willing to pose for the cameras but her mother doesn't leave her)". One comment said, "Leave her hand damnit". "Yeh bhag jati hai kya har jagah haat pakdke chalti hain (Does she run away why does she always hold her hand)," asked another user.

In addition, some people even trolled her for her outfit and said, "Wahi purane dhile dhale kapde...Sadela hairstyle plastic ki Murthi (Same old loose outfit...poor hairstyle with plastic face)". Another user wrote, "Why is she in the same attire every time same with the daughter". However, some fans came to the actress' rescue and said that may be she's just being protective towards her and every mother on this earth has that affection and feeling towards her child. The fan wrote, "Don't pass nasty comments just because she's a celebrity!!!" Another fan said, "It's beautiful to see Aish all the time protecting her daughter ❤️ true love ????".

A third comment read, "Judging by the number of paps they face everytime they enter the airport of course she's going to hold her daughter's hand..a couple of years ago her mum fell due to the rush to get pics of her family..dont judge".

A netizen wrote, "Damn, disgusting to read the comments about that little kid holding her mom's hand! Come on guys, when a couple does that people find it adorable! What's wrong with a daughter holding her mom's hand? I'm a 26 year old married woman, and I still hold my mom's hand when we're out!"

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period action-drama film 'Ponniyin Selvan -1' which garnered massive responses from the audience. Apart from Aishwarya, the film also starred Trisha Krishnan Karthik Sivakumar and Jayam Ravi in the lead roles. She will be next seen in an upcoming action film 'Jailer' alongside Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. The official release date of the film is still awaited.

In addition, the makers of 'Ponniyin Selvan' have announced that the second part of the movie, 'Ponniyin Selvan-2' (PS-2) will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.