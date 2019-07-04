For more than a year, ardent fans of long-running comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah have been missing the female lead character Dayaben (played by Disha Vakani) on the show. Post Disha's maternity break, the actress' unreasonable demands lead the makers to look for a replacement.

While the auditions for the iconic character was going on in full swing for the past couple of weeks, it looks like the hunt for new Dayaben is finally over.

According to a SpotboyE report, the makers have locked in a fairly new actress Vibhuti Sharma to replace Disha. A source told the web portal that Vibhuti did a mock shoot on Tuesday, June 2, and after donning Dayaben's look, she looked convincing and played out the closest to Disha.

However, Vibhuti has still not signed the contract as Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah producer Asit Modi doesn't want to compromise on any aspect when it comes to finalising the female lead.

As soon as the news of Vibhuti replacing Disha made headlines, millions of fans started searching her on social media. While nothing much is known about the actress, the report in SpotboyE said that Vibhuti has worked in a few shows including Bade Acche Lagte Hain and Humne Li Hai Shapat.

Coming to Disha, she had reportedly put forward certain demands to return to the show that the production house was reluctant to give in. Disha went on leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, she extended her leave and didn't return although there was a thin possibility of the actress to make a comeback. But with the latest news, it looks like there is no scope of Disha to be seen on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah ever again.