There has been a lot of speculations regarding Disha Vakani aka Dayaben's return on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah for quite some time now. The actress' absence led the makers to hunt for a new face for the character of Dayaben and now for those who lost hope on Disha's return, the latest buzz is that there is a thin possibility of the original Dayaben making a comeback on the show.

Speaking to Aaj Tak news channel, producer Asit Modi said that while the team is in talks with popular actors to play the role, there are chances of Disha making a comeback as well. He also said in jest that he may conduct online voting for viewers to decide whether Disha should be back or replaced.

Earlier, it was said that Modi was in no mood to wait any longer and had decided to give Disha an ultimatum of 30 days. "I will have to start looking for a new Dayaben. No one is bigger than the show. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah will go on with a new face because the family is incomplete without Dayaben," Modi had told Bombay Times.

He added, "So many working women in the country get pregnant, go on a maternity break, have babies and resume their jobs. Today, women continue to work even after having babies. We have given Disha leave, but we cannot wait forever. Having said that, replacing an actress is not an overnight process. The track has to be planned months in advance. Right now, we have started the initial process of auditioning for the character. We are still not sure what will happen in the future, but I would like to reiterate that the show must go on."

For those who came late, Disha has been missing from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah after she went on maternity leave in September 2017 and delivered a baby girl in November that year. Post that, Disha extended her leave and hasn't returned to work since then.

A few months ago, Disha's husband's unreasonable demands had complicated things further between both the parties. It was said he apparently wanted Disha to work for only four hours and for 15 days a month only. In fact, the couple also wanted a 100 per cent hike, a source had earlier told SpotboyE.