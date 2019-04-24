With the makers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah confirming the replacement of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben, the auditions for a new face to the character has already begun.

While fans must be eager to know who will step into the shoes of Disha, rumour has it that Ami Trivedi of Papad Pol fame has been approached for the role. However, Ami has denied being approached for the same. "No, I have not been approached, but my friends have been telling me that I should take up the role and would suit the character. I have not been offered the role, nor the makers have tried to reach me out," she told the Times of India.

Commenting on whether she would take up the role of Dayaben if offered, the actress said: "It is a huge responsibility and would be difficult for any artist to fill into the big boots of Disha Vakani. I am sure any actor who replaces her would have to face bricks and stones at the beginning because Disha has been associated with Taarak Mehta... for 10 long years and the audience love her. I can't comment on your question till the time I am approached the show. Once the makers offer me the role, I will be in a better position to talk."

Disha, who played the central role of Dayaben, has had been on maternity break since September 2017 and has still not returned to the show. Last month, there were reports that producer Asit Modi had given her an ultimatum of 30 days to return on the show. However, later it was revealed that Modi was in no mood to wait any longer and had already begun the auditions for new Dayaben. In fact, a SpotboyE report said that the makers were looking for a new face for the role and have instructed the casting team to not consider established actresses for auditions.

While Ami has said that she has not being approached by the makers, looks like the news has already raised excitement among fans who are eager to watch Ami as the new Dayaben.

Take a look at some of the Twitter reaction on rumours of Ami replacing Disha.

