Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is the longest-running comedy show and is loved by millions across the world. The show never fails to entertain its audience with its interesting tracks. Such is its popularity that each character has gained a lot of fame and enjoys a massive fan base.

Hence, ardent fans of TMKOC are always eager to know more about their personal life. While on the show, all the actors are married except for Shyam Pathak aka Popatlal, interestingly, a few of the actors are unmarried in real life. Take a look:

Munmun Dutta: The gorgeous actress, who plays the role of Babita, is happily single. The 33-year-old enjoys her own company and is a travel enthusiast. When not shooting, Munmun often goes off on vacations around the world and keeps fans updated with her social media posts.

Neha Mehta: Neha aka Anjali Mehta too is happily unmarried and keeps herself busy with her work.

Tanuj Mahashabde: The 45-year-old actor, who portrays the role of a rocket scientist, Krishnan Subramaniam Iyer on TMKOC, is yet to get married as well.

Gurucharan Singh Sodhi: Gurucharan, the jolly yet hot-headed Roshan Singh, is unmarried and often shares pictures with his reel-life family on social media.

Nirmal Soni: Unlike his on-screen character Dr.Hathi, who is a happily married with a son, Nirmal has remained unmarried in real life.

Amit Bhatt's funny videos:

Meanwhile, Amit Bhatt, who plays the role of Champaklal on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, has been entertaining fans with funny TikTok videos in the midst of nationwide lockdown. After his twin sons, Amit's wife Kruti too joined him in his videos recently. Going by the short clips, it seems like the actor, who works round-the-clock, has been thoroughly enjoying his time with family.