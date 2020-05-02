Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC), which has been successfully running for more than a decade, has a massive fanbase and so does the cast. One of the much-loved characters Amit Bhatt, who plays the character of Babuji has been essaying the character that is about 20 years older than his real age without the fear of being typecast. Interestingly, Amit is four years younger than his on-screen son Jethalal played by actor Dilip Joshi.

While ardent fans of the show love Amit's character Champak and his onscreen family, not many are aware of the actor's real family. Amit has been married to Kruti for about a decade now and is a proud father of twin sons.

With the nationwide lockdown, Amit has been entertaining fans with funny TikTok videos. Recently, his wife joined him in the videos and it's hilarious. Check them out below.

Seems like Amit, who works round-the-clock, has been thoroughly enjoying his time with family as the talented actor has also been sharing TikTok videos of him with twin sons. Interestingly, both his sons had once made a short appearance in one of the episodes of TMKOC when they were quite young.

Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal's lockdown diary:

Meanwhile, Dilip is making the most out of his free time spending quality with family amid the lockdown. Commenting on it, the actor told the Times of India. "I am getting to spend time with the family and we are doing things together. The day begins with practising yoga and a walk, and it ends with watching TV with the family. I am watching the reruns of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah with my family and it's making me feel super nostalgic thinking about my second family from work."

Munmun Dutta aka Babitaji lockdown diary:

On the other hand, Munmun, who plays the role of Babita Ji on the show, has been keeping her fans updated how she has been spending her quarantine days. Recently, the glamorous bong beauty, who enjoys a fan base of 2.7million on Instagram, shared a few makeup tutorials videos leaving fans highly impressed.