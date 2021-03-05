IT dept has conducted search operations at Taapsee Pannu and Anurag Kashyap's properties. The offices and residences of the two celebs, along with Vikas Bahl and Madhu Mantena's properties have been thoroughly searched. The celebs are under the scanner of the IT dept over tax fraud and tax invasion. Several celebs have come out in support of Anurag and Taapsee amid the searches.

Taapsee's boyfriend and star Badminton player Mathias Boe also reacted to the development. He tweeted about the raids being conducted at Taapsee's properties and how the IT dept is putting undue pressure on her family. He also sought Kiren Rijiju's help in the matter.

"Finding myself in a bit of turmoil. Representing Flag of India for the first time as a coach for some great athletes, meanwhile, I-T department is raiding Taapsee's houses back home, putting unnecessary stress on her family, especially her parents. @KirenRijiju please do something," he tweeted.

Taapsee, Anurag get support

Swara Bhasker, who has worked with Anurag Kashyap, also took to Twitter to cheer him up. She tweeted, "Appreciation tweet for @anuragkashyap72 who has been a cinematic trailblazer, a teacher and mentor of talent and a man With rare candour and a brave heart ! More power to you Anurag."

She also posted an appreciation tweet for Taapsee and wrote, "Appreciation tweet for @taapsee who is an amazing girl with courage and conviction that is rare to see now days.. Stand strong warrior!"

Director Neeraj Ghaywan, who has directed projects like Masaan and Sacred Games 2 also tweeted in support of Anurag. He wrote, "I hope they find the treasure hidden in each one of those Blu-rays and DVDs. And there's definitely something there inside those books at @anuragkashyap72's house. Too much wealth in them."