Tapsee Pannu never fails to make grab headlines. She is outspoken, opinionated and keeps sharing her professional achievements with her fans on social media. Taapsee, who is an avid traveller and often shares travelogue on her social media, was off on vacation to the exotic location of Maldives. And no, she wasn't alone. Taapsee spent the much need lockdown getaway with her sister Shagun and rumoured boyfriend in the Maldives.

Taapsee and her boyfriend swaying at the beach

Taapsee and boyfriend Mathias PDA is breaking the internet

Taapsee Pannu along with her rumoured boyfriend and badminton player Mathias Boe has been spreading like wildfire on social media. The aforementioned photograph was shared by Mathias, who also accompanied Taapsee during her week-long Maldives vacation. In the picture, the rumoured couple can be seen happily posing together, with a stunning location in the backdrop (which was also spotted in one of the pictures Taapsee posted earlier). "Holiday got me like," Mathias Boe captioned his post.

Taapsee, shared a picture with a similar background on the same day as Mathias, captioned her post: "When nature seems to have the best filter... best background.... best lighting .... best props... all you can do is not spoil it."

Taapsee performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song (spot her bf)

Taapsee Pannu shared a funny video on social media, which also features Mathias. In the hilarious clip, Taapsee and her sisters can be seen performing to Biggini Shoot mashup song by Yashraj Mukhate. Yashraj's Rasode Mein Kaun Tha mash-up video had gone viral recently, and Taapsee shot a fun video to another one of his mashups.

On Tuesday, while bidding adieu to the Maldives, the actress shared a mesmerising picture from the exotic location and announced that she is going back to Mumbai.

Taapsee Pannu's sexy bikini pictures from the Maldives vacation will make you pack your bags and head for a vacation.

Meanwhile, on Taapsee's 33rd birthday this year, Mathias Boe shared a happy picture with the actress and captioned it: "Happy birthday you crazy little creature, we are getting old fast, especially you. Can't believe how lucky I'm that I found someone who doesn't find me too annoying and (sometimes) laughs at my lame jokes. I will try my hardest to keep you smiling."

On the work front, the actress has several projects lined-up namely Vinil Mathew's Haseen Dillruba (also starring Vikrant Massey), Aakash Bhatia's Loop Lapeta and Rahul Dholakia's Shabaash Mithu.