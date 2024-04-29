Taapsee Pannu might never share her wedding pictures with the world. However, the few pictures we did get our hands on showed Taapsee wearing a bright suit for her wedding festivities with beau Mathias Boe. The two got married in March this year and kept their wedding ceremony extremely intimate and guarded.

Why no big designer for wedding outfit?

Now, the Thappad actress has revealed that it was her friend who made the wedding outfit for her. Taapsee has said that she didn't go for a big name from the designing world and instead asked her college friend to design wedding outfits for her. Pannu has said that she was never going to be a pastel-shaded lehenga bride.

Taapsee said that her idea of a Sikh wedding and everything that she has seen at a Sikh wedding is about a bright-colored suit with kinari on the border. And that's how she went ahead with the idea.

"I've grown up seeing Sikh, Gurudwara weddings, so for me, the vintage idea, the classic idea of getting married was always in a proper red salwar kameez paired with a dupatta with kinari on the border. That's the only way I know a bride looks like a bride, and it didn't feel real wedding vibe to me to imagine myself dressing up in pastel-hued lehengas," she told HT.

Taapsee also added that the chances of her wedding pictures getting leaked would have been higher had she chosen a big designer. And thus, she chose to go ahead with her talented designer friend and said no to lehengas because she wanted to dance a lot. Taapsee also revealed what she wore to each of her wedding functions.

What she wore to the functions?

"For haldi, I wore a very vintage Punjabi style of lungi teamed up with a kurta, similar to what you saw in DDLJ, along with floral accessory. For the sangeet, I had worn bell-bottom styled pants with bling work on the top and jacket, and diamond solitaires as the only accessory. For the wedding, I wore a traditional Punjabi saggi phull which is a hair accessory, along with a very light necklace and earrings that my grandmother gave to my mother at her wedding. I had no other jing bang for the Indian wedding. My chooda and kaleere also were very basic," she further added.