At a time when Kangana Ranaut has been making critical remarks on Karan Johar, Taapsee Pannu recently made a tweet that appears to be a sly dig at the film-maker.

Despite having worked in critically acclaimed films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Manmarziyaan and Mulk, Taapsee has never been invited to Koffee with Karan show. Even newbies like Tara Sutaria and Ananya Pandey, who are yet to make their debut, have appeared on the chat show this season.

However, Taapsee has never been invited by Karan. Comedian and actor Vir Das recently shot for an episode on the show, and in a promotional video jokingly said, "There is so much pink in this set that Taapsee Pannu tried to act in it".

This caught the actress' attention, and she tweeted to it saying, "Hahahahha nice one. Just that Taapsee still doesn't qualify to be there. I am looking forward to seeing this episode. All you guys are hilarious".

Athough the talented actress made the tweet adding funny emojis to it, many felt that she actually took a jibe at Karan. Even Vir's reply to it appeared like he tried to console Taapsee.

"You're brilliant in everything you do. That's all the qualification you need," he tweeted. The actress then tweeted back saying, "Arreee I was expecting a crazy funny reaction". Did Taapsee actually take a dig at Karan or it was just in jest? We leave it for you to guess.

Meanwhile, Taapsee will next be seen alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Badla. The Pink pair have collaborated yet again for a crime thriller. The trailer of Badla received positive response from viewers, and it is being highly promoted by the stars and also Shah Rukh Khan as he is the producer of the movie. Badla will hit the theatres on March 8.