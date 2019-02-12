After releasing the exciting posters from Badla featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu which created the storm over the internet, now the makers have released the thrilling trailer of the film.

The trailer of Badla looks so intriguing that it takes you on a thrilling ride with every passing scene creating all the more eagerness and excitement to witness the mystery being resolved. The trailer showcases Amitabh Bachchan playing the role of a high-profile lawyer, Taapsee, on the other hand, is seen playing a businesswoman who has been accused of the murder of her husband. Taapsee Pannu seen seeking help from Amitabh Bachchan who is handling her case.

Red Chillies Entertainment took to their social media and shared the trailer.

Recently, the looks were unveiled through an interesting digital banter between Shah Rukh Khan and the leading star cast Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu and the director of the film Sujoy Ghosh.

Badla marks the second collaboration between Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu. Previously the actors have worked together in the 2016's PINK.

BADLA is presented by Red Chillies Entertainment in association with Azure Entertainment, produced by Gauri Khan, Sunir Kheterpal and Akshai Puri, the crime thriller is directed by Sujoy Ghosh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles is slated to release on 8th March 2019.

Watch the trailer below: