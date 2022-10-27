Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu once again made headlines for losing her cool with the paparazzi and Wednesday evening was no different. However, this time Taapsee's behaviour didn't go down well with the netizens and they started to compare Taapsee with Jaya Bachchan.

On Wednesday evening, Taapsee was spotted in the city, and the paparazzi were as usual clicking her pictures and taking videos of her for their social media pages. Taapsee asked the photographers not to block her car's door.

Somehow, the photographers wanted to get a clear picture of her and didn't pay heed to her words, and crowded her car, which made the actress furious.

Celebrity paparazzi have shared the video on Instagram account. Take a look

The video shows Taapsee entering her car, and being crowded by photographers. The actor is heard saying, "Oh my God. Oh my God. Attack mat karo mere pe (Don't attack me). Phir bolte ho 'chillate hai' (Then you will say 'she screams'). The actor greeted photogs after they wished her a happy Diwali. As she got inside her car and tried to close the door, a photographer blocked the door to click her picture, Tapasee then lost her temper and sternly said, "Aise mat karo (Don't do this)."

Soon, netizens flocked to celebrity paparazzi accounts and slammed Taapsee for her behaviour.

A user commented, 'Dusri jaya bachchan.' (Second Jaya Bachchan).

For the unversed, Jaya doesn't like yellow journalism and the current paparazzi culture and is often seen yelling at them. Jaya has also been quite vocal about it. Recently she appeared on her granddaughter's podcast titled 'What The Hell Navya' and spoke about why she doesn't like being clicked. She also added that getting clicked during her family time is 'invading her privacy.'