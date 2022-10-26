Indians all across the globe are in celebratory mode ever since Rishi Sunak was announced as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. Not just common people, but celebrities too are cherishing this moment. Since then netizens and celebs have extended congratulatory messages to the newly elected PM of the UK Rishi Sunak.

Sonam Kapoor's throwback picture with UK PM Rishi Sunak goes viral

Musician Ayaan Ali Bangash took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture as he congratulated Rishi Sunak. The viral photo featured actor Sonam Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, and sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan, among other celebrities.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Ayaan wrote, "Many many congratulations prime minister @rishisunakmp."

Earlier today, Sonam Kapoor took to her IG stories and shared a picture of Rishi Sunak congratulating him.

Other celebs who congratulated Rishi Sunak are

Amitabh Bachchan had posted a photo of himself and had written, "Jai Bharat... now the UK finally has a new viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country." Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, "Congratulations to the first Hindu PM of UK @RishiSunak. Civilisational justice."

Raveena Tandon reacted, "Diwali seems to be special this year ! 'India Vs Pak 2022'... Rishi Sunak... so be it good for everyone... may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true." On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor shared a picture of the PM on Instagram Stories and wrote, "'Rishi Raj Sunak' getting cheap thrills with the name."

Diwali seems to be special this year ! #IndiaVsPak2022 #rishisunak #?? so be it good for everyone .. may you all achieve what you all set out for , May all your dreams come true . ?? https://t.co/IuzWmCAffz — Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) October 24, 2022

T 4449 - Bharat mata ki Jai ???

Now the UK finally has a new Viceroy as its Prime Minister from the Mother Country .. ?? — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 24, 2022

Chiranjeevi had written, "Who would have thought when India celebrates 75 years of Independence from the British, the British will get a Prime Minister of Indian origin, a first-ever Hindu PM #RishiSunak #LifeComesFullCircle #India."

Meanwhile, Sonam recently threw a Diwali party, attended by many celebrity friends and family. This was Sonam's first celebration with her newborn son Vayu.

Take a look at the party pictures below: