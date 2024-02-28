It is the wedding season in Bollywood now. After Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's gala wedding, another Punjabi kudi is all set to tie the knot. And its none other than Taapsee Pannu. The Thappad actress is reportedly ready to take her relationship with Mathias Boe to the next level, and the duo is expected to get married sometime in March.

Taapsee and Mathias have been dating for over a decade now. Mathias is a Danish badminton coach. As per reports, their wedding will have two ceremonies—one a Christian one and the other a Sikh one. The wedding celebrations will take place in Udaipur, and it will be a gala affair. Taapsee and Mathias reportedly want to keep it private, and only immediate family members and closest friends would be invited to the do.

Taapsee on her relationship

In an interview, Taapsee Pannu had once revealed that she doesn't like long, multiple day weddings. Pannu had added that she doesn't want a child out of wedlock, and that will precisely be the reason why she will get married. Taapsee had revealed that her relationship with Mathias started when she was just in the initial phase of her career, and thus she didn't want her relationship to become the focus.

The Saand Ki Aankh actress further said that her colleagues and contemporaries might have gotten married, but she is still dating the same person she started dating almost a decade ago. The bride-to-be had further said that the two of them are not into PDA at all and have never intentionally tried to hide their relationship as well.