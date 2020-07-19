Kangana Ranaut has been very open about Bollywood and its issues. But, she has been equally open about her dislike of certain individuals who in her opinion fall short. The comments and attacks are often unwelcomed in Bollywood.

Taapsee Pannu has often been the target of the senior actress. Due to a longstanding comparison between the two that irked Kangana, the two have never quite seen eye to eye even if both were from the outside the industry and both are vocal when things aren't quite how they should be.

Tapsee slams Kangana

Kangana Ranaut called Taapsee Pannu a 'B grade actress' not long ago. In a recent interview, she clubbed Taapsee and Swara Bhasker together as two actresses who couldn't rise up in Karan Johar's clique.

The interview was centred on Kangana calling out nepotism in the Bollywood industry as she has been doing so far when it comes to Sushant Singh Rajput. While talking about the situation to Arnab Goswami she said, "What I want to convey through this interview is... for me, I have only to lose here... because I know tomorrow they will get some 20 needy outsiders like Taapsee Pannu or Swara Bhasker who will get up and say, 'Oh! Only Kangana has problems with nepotism. We love Karan Johar'. If you love Karan Johar, why are you both B-grade actresses? You are both better looking than Alia Bhatt and Ananya (Panday). You both are better actresses. Why don't you get work? Your whole existence is proof of nepotism. What are you telling me about how happy you are with the industry?"

This interview created a huge stir, on the one hand, people appreciated the actress' candid remarks and commentary, on the other, some felt it was biased and unfair. Either way, the actress made her point heard.

Following the interview, however, Taapsee and Swara Bhasker reacted to the actress' comments and jibes. Swara Bhasker took it on the chin, "" -Needy outsider - B grade actress (But) - better looking & better actor than Alia Bhatt & Ananya!" Net net I think this was a compliment! Thanks, Kangana! I think u are gorgeous, generous & a great actor! Shine on."

Taapsee, however, found it ridiculous as she said on Twitter, "Maine suna class 12th n 10th ke result ke baad humaara result bhi aa gaya hai! Humaara grade system ab official hai ? Abhi tak toh number system pe value decide hoti thi na. (I've heard that after the 12th and 10th results our result has also come! Is our grade system official? Till now the number system was what decided our value right?)"

This back and forth has over time turned endless. In the past, the two actresses have on countless occasions commented, so we can in some ways look forward to Kangana's reply.