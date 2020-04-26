Taapsee Pannu was once linked up with Tamil actor Mahat Raghavendra. There were plenty of rumours on their affair were doing rounds. On one occasion, speculations were doing rounds about him coming to the shooting spots to spend time with her.

'Even Manchu Manoj and JR NTR drop in on the sets'

Speaking with The Times of India, Taapsee Pannu had denied the rumours and claimed that Mahat was a good friend of her, but admit that they meet often. "I don't deny that he drops in on the sets when I'm shooting, but it's to meet either the director or the dance master or his other friends who work on the same film. Even Manchu Manoj and JR NTR drop in on the sets. So, why is my friendship with Mahat blown out of proportion?" the daily quoted her as saying.

'There are several others in the industry with whom he is close to'

However, the strangest part of the story is that speculations claiming Taapsee helping Mahat to get offers in movies. "Mahat has more filmi connections that I do. He is a childhood friend of Simbu and knows Dhayanidhi Alagiri personally. There are several others in the industry with whom he is close to. He doesn't need me to introduce him to producers and directors,"

'why will I listen to my friend when I have to sign films?'

The actress also fumed about Mahat selecting scripts for her. She added, "Also, I don't understand where rumours about Mahat choosing the films for me started from. I don't even let my parents decide on my behalf. So, why will I listen to my friend when I have to sign films?"

She claimed that they both had just started their careers and such rumours would not help them in anyway. "I've worked in both Kollywood and Tollywood and till now, I haven't heard any complaints from producers or directors. I'm here only to act, and I'm doing my job right," Taapsee ended.

Ex Couple Moved on in Lives

However, this alleged relationship did not last long and soon they parted ways. Today, Mahat is happily married to model Prachi, while Taapsee Pannu is rumoured to be in llove with Olympic Silver Medalist Badmiton player Mathias Boe.