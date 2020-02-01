Tamannaah Bhatia has very rarely done de-glamorous roles and when she is in the film the distributor and audience expect some amount of glamour in her movies. Udhayanidhi Stalin's Kanne Kalaimaane is one of those projects where there was no skin show of the multilingual actress.

This was possibly one of the reasons why Kanne Kalaimaane failed to do well at the box office. We are not saying this, but Udhayanidhi Stalin recalls a popular distributor expressing this views.

Speaking at the success meet of his latest film Pyscho, Udhayanidhi Stalin said that he always wanted to work with Mysskin and regrets the lost opportunity to do his Yuddam Sei, which won critical acclaim as well as tasted commercial success.

Talking about his latest film, Stalin said, "Myskin sir narrated me an alien story first. I didn't want to say that the story was not good, but I confessed him that such stories do not suit me. Then, he narrated the story of Pyscho in the car and I was impressed. I told him that the story is good, but my concern is you don't want me to do the psycho character and he said 'you would do the blind man's role,"

However, there was opposition over doing that role from his people, who want him to do characters projecting heroism. He then recalls a funny incident.

The boss of Red Giant Movies reveals a distributor expressing his disappoint over casting Tamannaah in de-glamarous avatar in his Kanne Kalaimaane."He is a big distributor, I don't want to tell his name. He was yelling at Murthy over my previous film and I could hear the conversation because the speaker was on. He was wondering how the film could sell without glamorous songs of Tamannaah. 'Should not Tamannaah had worn two-piece bikini and walk around? In the end, she was made blind. Will Udhay sir turn blind in his next film?' He was asking Murthy," Stalin claims, sending the guests and crowd into a laughter.

Stalin goes on to say that he was quite shocked to hear the word of a "blind" as he was prepping up to do that character in Psycho and he had disclosed it to anyone. However, he recalls how people were sceptical about him doing the role. "I used to tell them that I was willing to do a small role in Myskin sir's film," he adds.

Coming back to Tamannaah, the actress has always been the eye-candy of the masses. As a result, there has always been a lot of demand from the filmmakers to present her in colourful outfits.